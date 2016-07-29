GNC #1133 Getty gets Sued

Podcast

Getty Images the ultimate image litigator gets sued by a artist who has over 18,000 images in the public domain that Getty has allegedly laid claim & copyright to. She seeks 1 billion dollars in damages. Seems about right. Getty is world famous for strong arming sites into paying up, often times the website owner does not even know they are infringing.

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS | More

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.