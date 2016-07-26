GNC #1132 Yahoo Dumped on Verizon

I have some fun tonight on Verizons behalf for being so stupid to buy Yahoo for almost 5 billion dollars. Yahoo’s founder tonight probably wishes he sold to Microsoft for 50 billion when he had the chance. Winner Microsoft.. I also talk about the absolute stupidity of the DNC and what they allowed to happen to them, no politics just the insanity on how they operated.
Show Notes:
- Verizon Buys Yahoo.
- Facebook blocks Wikileaks.
- Hacked by Russians or not still Stupid.
- DNC failed to listen to FBI.
- 7-11 makes drone delivery.
- FPV Drone flights.
- KAT Forums are Back.
- Apple loosing innovation.
- TSA locks Hacked.
- Facebook Bots.
- SOF gets a new Sub.
- Bitcoin embezzler charges dropped – almost.
- New iOS Jailbreak.
- MPAA funds Front Group.
- Ford + Sync 3 + Carplay.
- Fiat Chrysler 410,000 car recall.
- Google Assistant Upgrade.
- John Oliver is Wrong.
- Xbox One Price Drop $249.
- Nintendo’s Share Plummet.
- Facebook and Twitter find Militants.
- 2000 yr old Toilet Paper Findings.
- POI Google Maps Update – Cool.
- Nvidia’s P6000.
- iPhone 7 Sept Launch.
- 150,000 RPM Space Motor.
- Ghost Enters Taxi with Rider – C2C.
- NYC UFO Just Political Signage – C2C.
- Attic Discovery – C2C.
