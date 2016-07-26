GNC #1132 Yahoo Dumped on Verizon

Podcast

I have some fun tonight on Verizons behalf for being so stupid to buy Yahoo for almost 5 billion dollars. Yahoo’s founder tonight probably wishes he sold to Microsoft for 50 billion when he had the chance. Winner Microsoft.. I also talk about the absolute stupidity of the DNC and what they allowed to happen to them, no politics just the insanity on how they operated.

Show Notes:

