GNC #1131 Verizon Plays Dirty

Verizon plays dirty in forcing a number of their unlimited customers to throttled plans and has decided to be a bully. Verizon made a bad business decision before and consumers chose wisely now they are going to be forced to pay up or have their accounts canceled. Verizon is going to invoke the nuclear option. If I was one of those customers I would not go quietly in the night. All of those affected unlimited customers will have their plans cut off on August 30th. Unless the Feds step in or a user gets a court injunction.

Show Notes:

