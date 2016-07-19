GNC #1130 Deal for Privacy

Their is a crazy deal for privacy violations in works that would allow the US/UK to collect their citizens data in each others countries being proposed by the administration. Sadly some companies are actually behind the initiative that has each governement looking to figure a way through legislation to make it happen. This is after a court ruling won by Microsoft last week that stopped the government from doing exactly that.
Show Notes
- Privacy Deal.
- FBI and FOIA.
- Black Boxes in Cars Mando.
- 104 New exoplanets.
- Extension Malware.
- Juno Images.
- Drone Pilot Arrested.
- Busting 140.
- httpoxy.
- 20,000 watt Lightbulb.
- Making Tennis Balls.
- Army going iPhone.
- Space X Launch.
- Space X Pictures.
- MPG Fines.
- Tesla AutoPilot Update.
- 4th Star Trek Movie.
- Game of Thrones Update.
- DOD Pokemon Go Guidelines.
- Atomic Hard Drive.
- Give up those emails.
- VW paying dealers now.
- B&W Color Processing Site.
- Cruz Campaign Copyright Violation.
- Wikileaks DOS.
- Netflix Subscriber Crunch.
- HBO record views.
- Airbus Inspected by Drones.
- Japanese Pokemon delayed due to servers.
- Pokemon Go DOS.
- Poke Radar.
- Fake UFO in Kenya.
- Play Pokemon at Area 51 get shot.
- Ghost Picture?
