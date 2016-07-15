GNC #1129 Nintendo Mini

Burning the candle on both ends here folks, things have been as crazy as ever. Believe me though it is a good thing. Today we roll back the time machine and Nintendo is about to introduce the Nintendo Mini and wow people are going crazy over the announcement. I have a stacked show today and am definitely over sharing. But the news has been do juicy that I have had to cut 10-15 articles per show.

If you have not already please follow and like the GeekNews Facebook page and check out the Facebook Instant Articles.

Download the Audio Show File



Listener Links:

Show Notes: