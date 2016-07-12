GNC #1128 Pokemon Go Fever

Pokemon Go Fever is sweeping the country every place I go people are playing the game and getting some serious exercise. If you play Ingress you know where all the Pokemon Go Gym’s are as they match the portals. Quite amazing and it is obvious that the Niantic folks have a winner on their hands with this one.

I am glad to be back in Hawaii and on the mic as always lot’s of irons on the fire. Two things to pay attention to, on the show is the GeekNews Facebook page and Facebook Instant Articles.

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:

30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30

$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com

$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs

$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1





Show Notes: