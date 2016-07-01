GNC #1127 Tesla Auto-Pilot Kills First Driver

The Tesla Auto-Pilot is loved by their owners. But apparently one driver trusted it way to much, and from all appearances was not paying attention as Tesla recommends when the car ran under a turning Semi. The driver died at the scene. It is unknown what the driver was doing only that the car nor the driver slowed down. As we let technology take over we need to make sure we are following the manufactures instructions when letting the vehicles drive for us.

Download the Audio Show File



Show Notes: