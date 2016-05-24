GNC #1119 Facebook says it’s Innocent!

This is a monster show with a massive amount of critical content and news stories you are not going to want to miss. We have news on Facebook who is saying that they are innocent and not guilty of manipulating the news.. Some conservative voices have weighed in on meetings that.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Links:

Facebook says Innocent.

Apple Sued over email.

Spacex Land Landing.

Indian Space Shuttle?

Cool Launch Image.

Fiber for 385K.

Massive Mobile Data.

No more Price Matching.

OLED iPhone.

Facebook Live.

What have we become.

Mobile Payment.

Apple on AI.

Oculus DRM.

4 Minute PHD on Universe.

Clinton Email.

Spotify Family Plan.

Slingbox 500.

30 Pounds of Dry Ice in Swimming Pool.

NYT Fact Checking Off.

Google Closing Articles.

Oracle Closing Articles.

CBS to lay off Star Trek Fan Film.

Sonos on Sale.

Google Abacus.

24 Hour Lyft Request.

B.A.C. Wrist Brand.

FBI Tor Hack not Malware.

ATM Heist.

2 Billion Spotify and Still in Red.

Disney comes to Netflix.

Spock Headphones.

Fox busted on DMCA abuse Again!

FBI Keyloger Warning.

4 Way Dell Monitor.

5000 Year Old Beer Recipe.

Beer Part 2.

CSR Locked Down.