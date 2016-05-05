GNC #1114 Shame on You Apple!

Shame on you Apple! Apple has been deleting music off, of users computers for those that have signed up for Apple Music.. It’s a really bad situation artist are loosing original music and what is recovered is not the original version. Very nasty stuff.

Apple Loosing Users Music.
Facebook Facial Lawsuit Moves Ahead.
SpaceX Launch.
StingRay Evidence Tossed out Murder Walks.
GoPro Finances Bad – Drone Delayed.
Helo’s and Rope don’t Mix.
FCC Pressured to Stop Cable-Box Rip-Off Pursuit.
Windows undoes Windows 10 Upgrade Block.
Windows 10 Bait and Switch.
Send Mom a Facebook Flower.
Square Loss Bigger than Expected?
Windows 10 not free for much Longer.
GM and Lyft to Test Autonomous Cars.
Netflix Allows Update Cell Data Rates.

