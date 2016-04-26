Facebook – YouTube – Livestream Live #1111

So tonight I tried the new Facebook Live feature and had Facebook – YouTube – Livestream all live at the same time . To get the Facebook quality up where I want it I need to make a couple of cable changes, but overall it’s not bad. Facebook stream is not as good a quality as YouTube, but I am pretty happy with the results. You can check it out here.. Also I am glad to be back in the saddle and get you folks all caught up on what has been happening.

Download the Audio Show File

Listener Links:

Smallest Android Phone.

Microsoft Sue DOJ.

Hawkings and Zuckerberg Team Up.

Show Links:

FCC Versus Data Caps.

FCC & Charter – Time Warner Terms.

Charter – Time Warner Deal.

Comcast Blocking StarZ.

Solar Impulse Update.

US Cyber Command Attacks.

Android Play in Chromebooks.

Ubuntu.

Apple Outdated?

Verizon Sabotage.

Google Camera Update.

Image of the Day.

Black Holes Spawning in Sync.

Apple Car.

More green.

UK Cold Calling Fines.

Another Dating Site Hacked.

Haters.

Haters 2.

Maybe gonna Tell Maybe Not.

Radioactive Milk.

Wikipedia Corporate Layout.

LHC 300TB for you.

Windows Phone Keyboard.

FIAT Next Polluter?

Amazon Coral Reef?

Mobiles – Get a Warrant.

UBER – Tipping – Hate it.

iPhone 7 Rumors.

Shame on Makerbot.

Audi Hidden Surprise.

Fake DDOS Extortion.

Simply the Biggest Idiots on the Planet.

No No No NO NO…..

Patent Challenge at Risk.

New Minecraft Game.

All I can say is I am not Surprised.