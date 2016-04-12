Congratulations SpaceX #1109

Congratulations SpaceX on a successful landing on the Barge. Was awe inspiring. In addition today Ohana, I have a full stack of tech news.. Mike Dell will be guest hosting next show, so I am sure he will entertain you better than I do.. I off to the World Wide Radio Summit and then NAB.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Links:

Textalyzer.

Tesla Tax Credit Expiring?

SpaceX makes History.

ISP’s not Disconnecting users.

Fraud Monitoring.

Airplane Believe it or Not.

New Kindle?

DIY Drone Kit.

Dropbox and Facebook Messenger.

Petya Decryption Hack.

Reddit App Take downs.

Drone Racing.

Free Ride over for Google Fiber.

Changing the Definition?

New AI Shopping Tool.

ULA Suspends Launches.

Hover Board Real or Fake?

No more taking untainted Money.

Ticket Master and Facebook.

Captain America.

Very Pissed off Mom (strong language).

Solar Cell Plus Rain = Power.

75 Million Mile Trouble Ticket.

No Headlights Mom.

John Oliver.

Netflix Pricing Going Up.

Tesla Recall.

Space Bound Inflatable Hotel?

Train – 19yr Old – Selfie = Dead.

Chromebook Sales Help.