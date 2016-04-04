Solar Impulse and Tesla #1107

My apologies and the abridged show notes, I wanted to get a show out but did not have time to finish adding all the links due to needing to get to the airport. I have linked to the listener links, huge thanks on the show feedback today as well and those of you that have made one time insider donations.
Download the Audio Show FileSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Listener Link:
Apple Introduces Their Answer To The Raspberry Pi
Todd Links:
Facebook Live @ Solar Impulse.
Tesla 0-60 mph 2.8 Seconds.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed