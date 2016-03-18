Tricaster AE with NDI #1102

Today’s show I explain some of the new features we will be using with the Tricaster AE with NDI upgrade plus all the tech news you can handle. So would you be able to go without daylight if you had Internet.. I think you will be shocked by the number of people that would.

Download the Audio Show File

Abridged Show Links:

Abandoned Pads at the Cape.

Does Free = Giving up Privacy.

April Amazon Prime.

AT&T Pay for Privacy.

Daylight over Internet?

Apple Encryption Patent.

Drone Deals.

What lays beyond King Tut.

11 Things from SXSW.

Scott Kelly Retires.

Turner to Stream?

UFO (Yes or No).

Tesla Model X review.

Comcast idiots.

VR Madness.

Comcast Versus Google Fiber.

FTC Warns App Devs with Audio Spying.

Encryption Ransomware patched.

Drone Versus Train.

Sonic on Apple TV.

Audible Clips.

Twitter Updates.

Cheap Post-it-Notes.

Give me that Code.

SR-71 Story.

Time Interviews Tim Cook.

ULA Exec spills the dirt.

Mobile is in.

Spotify pays up.

Symantec Security Issues.