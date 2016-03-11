Ztylus has a Truly Multifunctional Smartphone Case

If you have a smartphone, then you need a smartphone case. There are some cases that have more than one function. The problem is that when it is time to buy a new smartphone, your old case will probably not fit it. You have to start all over, and that can be expensive. Ztylus Innovation has solved this problem with its truly multifunctional smartphone case.

Nakia spoke with Tim Hsu, who is an Inventor / Product Developer at Ztylus Innovation, at CES 2016. The company has created a new category in the smartphone case industry with their multifunctional smartphone case. It was a CES 2016 Innovation Award Honoree.

The Ztylus Innovation Multifunctional Smartphone Case is a platform. The back of the case was designed to enable a person to add attachments. Take out the removable disk, and you can add an attachment to the multifunctional case. When it is time for you to buy a new smartphone, you will need to buy a new Multifunctional Smartphone Case. All of the attachments can be used with your new case (and you will not have to buy them all over again).

One attachment has an arm that folds out and that can help prevent you from dropping your smartphone. The arm can also prop up your smartphone in either landscape or portrait mode.

Take out that attachment and you can replace it with a different one. Tim Hsu demonstrated the versatility of their camera lens attachment, which has multiple lenses inside it. Flip out the lens you want to use when you are ready to take a photo. Each of the flip out lenses improves the lens that already exists on your smartphone.

The Ztylus Innovation Multifunctional Smartphone Cases are available on their website now. Prices range from $29.95 to $44.95. Visit the website to check out their available attachments.

Nakia Mann is a video host who specializes in covering live events for Plughitz Live.