NVIDIA is Accelerating the Race to Driverless Cars

For more than two decades, NVIDIA has pioneered visual computing, the art and science of computer graphics. Their work is at the center of the most consequential mega-trends in technology – virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and self-driving cars.

Aylee spoke with Senior Manager of Automotive Integration at NVIDIA, Dave Anderson, at CES 2016. They talked about the brand new NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 platform. It is essentially a supercomputer for your car. DRIVE PX2 becomes the brain that will effectively allow our cars to become self driving. The platform has the power of 150 MacBook Pros onboard in a single computing platform.

NVIDIA has partnered with Volvo who will be doing an autonomous vehicle trial in 2017.

Aylee Nielsen is a video host who specializes in covering live events for Plughitz Live.