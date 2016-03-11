Geek News Central Episode 1100 is in the can.. Seems like that 100 was the hardest yet. Very humbled your still all here and that we are still moving together as an Ohana.. Only 900 more till 2000 so on we march. I have a heavy packed tech show today as well so hold on.

Download the Audio Show File

Abridged Show Links:

ISP Privacy Smack down.

Here we go again.

4-21-16 Apple Smack down Day?

Let us Loop you in.

New iPad Pro?

Save Ink.

Phantom 4.

ICANN Agreement.

Increasing Web Speed.

Mad Scientise Raise Freak Chicken.

4k Roku TV.

Apple are you Sure?

Mars + Comet = Ouch.

Cell Phone Jamming.

Cool NASA Interview.

SLS Engine Test Fire.

Feds: Apple stop being a Baby.

Senators going after Encryption.

Hmmm.

Iranian Hackers Mess with Dam!

Bye Bye Genius Bar – Hello Stool.

NEST – Update.

Tesla Model S Racing.

Eric Schmidt using an iPhone.

Take my Money.

Bad Spelling cost Hacker 800 Million.

Skype Update.

Waze Update.

Flash is jacked please Patch.