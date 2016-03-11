The It Bed Gives You the Best Sleep Possible

Sleep is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. It can be really hard to get up for work in the morning after having a bad night’s sleep. Sleep Number has been around for 35 years and they strongly believe that it is important to get the best sleep possible. One way to do that is with their new It bed.

Nakia spoke with Senior Product Manager at Sleep Number, Kelley Parker, at CES 2016. They talked about the It bed, which is something new from Sleep Number. The It bed is the only bed designed to make you smarter, healthier, and happier.

The It bed is targeted for the first time mattress buyer. You can order the It bed online, and it will come right to your door. You can set the bed up in fifteen minutes or less. The bed tracks and monitors your sleep with Sleep IQ technology. You will get recommendations on how to get a better night’s sleep based on your own personal habits and activities. This information helps you to get the best sleep possible.

Another great thing about the It bed is that it has active comfort technology. This enables a person who likes a firm mattress, and who has a sleep partner who likes a soft mattress, to both find their Sleep Number setting in the It bed.

The It bed will become available in the Summer of 2016. The price starts at around $1,000.

