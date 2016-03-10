Lynktec has a Non-Contact Smart Thermometer

Parents who are caring for a sick baby who might have a fever can find it difficult to check their baby’s temperature without waking him or her from a sound sleep. Lynktec provides a simple solution to that problem with Thermo, a non-contact smart thermometer.

Daniele spoke with Marketing Specialist for Lynktec, Christa Knight, at CES 2016. Christa demonstrated how to use Thermo, their non-contact smart thermometer. She also explained the many things that the app can do.

A small device that has a sensor can be connected to your smartphone. That device can be gently placed against a baby’s forehead to check his or her temperature. The baby can continue taking a nap. The device sends data to the app on your smartphone. You can immediately see if the baby is running a fever.

In addition, the app keeps track of the baby’s temperature on a chart. That information can easily be sent to doctor. The app will also show you local hospitals and pharmacies and use Google Maps to tell you the route that will get you there the quickest.

Thermo can also be used to take object and ambient temperatures. It gives parents an easy way to check how hot the baby’s formula is, and to make sure that bath water is at the perfect temperature. It can also be used to find out the temperature of a room.

Thermo is in production and will be available in quarter 2 on the Lynktec.com website. It will be priced at $59.00.

Daniele Mendez is a video host who specializes in covering live events for Plughitz Live.