VESA talks DisplayPort at 2016 CES

Todd Cochrane talks with a Bill Lempesis, Executive Director of the VESA video standards organization. VESA now has 235 members and is currently concentrating most of its efforts around DisplayPort, a digital display interface standard.
They discuss the current state of acceptance of DisplayPort. The new USB-C port is expected to carry DisplayPort video on a wide variety of mobile and other products in the near future.
