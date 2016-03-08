VESA talks DisplayPort at 2016 CES

Todd Cochrane talks with a Bill Lempesis, Executive Director of the VESA video standards organization. VESA now has 235 members and is currently concentrating most of its efforts around DisplayPort, a digital display interface standard.

They discuss the current state of acceptance of DisplayPort. The new USB-C port is expected to carry DisplayPort video on a wide variety of mobile and other products in the near future.

