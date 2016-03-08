Touch Technology at 2016 CES

Patrick Hanley, Marketing Manager at Touch Technology demonstrates their new oem touch screen controllers.
Patrick demonstrates a new force touch or three dimensional touch screen device mock-up, where increased pressure causes different reactions on the screen, such as a heavier line in a drawing.
