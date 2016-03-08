Brian Stofiel, CEO of Stofiel Aerospace talks about launch services for micro/nano satellites.
Traditional launch services are extremely expensive. The Stofiel Aerospace concept is to launch a 30 pound payload from a rocket from a balloon at 100,000 feet.
They are working with governments to come up with a low earth orbit space that will allow small payload, rapid deployment satellites.
The system they are planning will be able to launch within a couple of hours.
These are short-duration satellites that will only remain in orbit for about two weeks before de-orbiting.
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Podcast (specmedia): Play in new window | Download | Embed
One thought on “Stofiel Aerospace at 2016 CES”
I went to school with this guy he’s pretty sharp
Comments are closed.