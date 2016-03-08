Stofiel Aerospace at 2016 CES

Brian Stofiel, CEO of Stofiel Aerospace talks about launch services for micro/nano satellites.

Traditional launch services are extremely expensive. The Stofiel Aerospace concept is to launch a 30 pound payload from a rocket from a balloon at 100,000 feet.

They are working with governments to come up with a low earth orbit space that will allow small payload, rapid deployment satellites.

The system they are planning will be able to launch within a couple of hours.

These are short-duration satellites that will only remain in orbit for about two weeks before de-orbiting.

