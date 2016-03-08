Robin Raskin, founder of Living In Digital Times, talks with the guys about their experiences at 2016 CES. Living In Digital Times produces technology conferences, exhibits and events at CES and other locations.
The guys talk to Robin about tech-enabled fashion, as well as the take0ver of electronic forms of money, driverless cars and other forward-looking trends brought on by the continuing forward march of technology.
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Podcast (specmedia): Play in new window | Download | Embed
One thought on “Living In Digital Times at 2016 CES”
‘Good conversation, but how much is hype or real? And how much has the Smart Home market progressed in 50-some years? Watch and compare the functional demos from the 1957 World’s Fair and CES 2016. (http://www.mhealthtalk.com/elusive-smart-home/)
Comments are closed.