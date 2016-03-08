Living In Digital Times at 2016 CES

Robin Raskin, founder of Living In Digital Times, talks with the guys about their experiences at 2016 CES. Living In Digital Times produces technology conferences, exhibits and events at CES and other locations.

The guys talk to Robin about tech-enabled fashion, as well as the take0ver of electronic forms of money, driverless cars and other forward-looking trends brought on by the continuing forward march of technology.

