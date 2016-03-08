Humanscale Ergonomic Furniture at 2016 CES

Todd Cochrane interviews Jim Kidd of Humanscale, an ergonomic furniture manufacturer.
Todd and Jim discuss the need for and health benefits of ergonomic office furniture.
Humanscale’s product line includes sit/stand desks, seating, keyboard systems, monitor arms and lighting. Humanscale’s adjustable sit/stand desk products are designed to easily be mechanically raised and lowered with minimal one-handed effort. Their task chairs are designed to automatically adjust to the individual weight of the person sitting in them each time.
Humanscale also offers a seating ball called Ballo priced at $329. Ballo encourages low intensity activity while in a seated position.
Humanscale’s sit/stand desk solutions are priced from $829 to $1,999 depending on size. Humanscale’s task chairs are priced from $319 to $1,169 depending on selected model.
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Podcast (specmedia): Play in new window | Download | Embed