Celluon at 2016 CES

Todd Cochrane talks to Ethan from Celluon about the PicoBit laser pico projector. The PicoBit is a pico projector shaped like a smartphone that uses a built-in version of the Android operating system. It has 8 gigabytes of built-in memory and a Micro SD card slot for extra media file storage.

Since the unit runs on a laser light engine, there is no need to focus, and therefore no focus ring control. Depending on the darkness of the room, the unit is capable of projecting up to a 150″ inch image. It has a standard tripod mount on the bottom of the unit.

They are planning an April release date with pricing at $379.

