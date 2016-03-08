Audio Technica Headphones and Turntables at 2016 CES

Todd Cochrane talks with Crystal Griffith, Marketing Manger at Audio Technica. Crystal discusses the Audio Technica ATH MSR7 over-ear headphones. They sell for $249.95.

Crystal also shows the ATH MSR5 in two different versions, the corded version selling for $149.95 and a Bluetooth version selling for $199.95.

They also talk about Audio Technica’s new Bluetooth turntable that sells for $179.95.

