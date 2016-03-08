Audio Technica Headphones and Turntables at 2016 CES

Todd Cochrane talks with Crystal Griffith, Marketing Manger at Audio Technica. Crystal discusses the Audio Technica ATH MSR7 over-ear headphones. They sell for $249.95.
Crystal also shows the ATH MSR5 in two different versions, the corded version selling for $149.95 and a Bluetooth version selling for $199.95.
They also talk about Audio Technica’s new Bluetooth turntable that sells for $179.95.
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Podcast (specmedia): Play in new window | Download | Embed