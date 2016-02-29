Thule Protects Your Precious Gear

Thule is known for the cargo boxes and bike racks that people use to safely and securely transport surfboards and bikes on their vehicles. Thule protects the gear that you invest in and care about the most. In addition, Thule now has a line of products that can keep your GoPro electronics safe.

Jamie and Nick spoke with PR & Communications Manager of Thule, Chris Ritchie, at CES 2016. They talked about Thule’s new Legend line of products. Each one offers a high level of quality and protection for your electronic gear, with a focus on security and safety.

The Legends series of cases was designed to protect GoPro products (including the new GoProHero Session camera). Inside the case, there are spaces that have been specifically designed to hold GoPro products. That insert can be removed, washed, and rinsed as needed.

The prices of the Legend series of backpacks, packs, and cases range from $39.95 to $199.95. They can be purchased via the Thule website, from Amazon.com, or at your local bike, surf, or ski shop.

Jamie Davis is the host of Health Tech Weekly which can be found at HTWeekly.com. He is a nurse, paramedic, and health journalist.

Nick DiMeo is an audio enginner and show host at F5 Live: Refreshing Technology.