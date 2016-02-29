There are many people who need to keep track of what they are eating. Some use an app to help them do that. The problem is that it takes time to enter everything you eat into the app, and doing so can be a hassle. DietSensor makes diet tracking easy.

Jamie and Nick spoke with CEO & Founder of DietSensor, Remy Bonnassee, at CES 2016. DietSensor is the next generation of nutrition tracking tools. Instead of manually entering all of the foods you eat into an app, you can simply use a sensor.

Press the sensor onto your food for two seconds. The sensor has an infrared beam that interacts with the cells in the food. That information goes through your smartphone and into the cloud where it is compared with a database that contains the spectrum analysis of hundreds of foods. Then, the information goes back to your smartphone. In seconds, the app states what the food is and how many grams of carbs, fat, and protein it has.

The sensor can only be used on homogeneous foods. You cannot scan a pizza, because it is made of many different kinds of foods. Instead, consult the app which has six hundred thousand food and beverages in its database. The app will tell you how many carbs, fat, and protein is in your slice of pizza.

DataSensor will become available in the United States and Canada sometime around September of 2016.

Jamie Davis is the host of Health Tech Weekly which can be found at HTWeekly.com. He is a nurse, paramedic, and health journalist.

Nick DiMeo is an audio enginner and show host at F5 Live: Refreshing Technology.