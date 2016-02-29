CUJO is a Simple, Yet Sophisticated, Smart Firewall

The internet can be a dangerous place if you aren’t careful. There are ads that contain malware, phishing websites, and other dangers. People who aren’t very tech-savvy might be unaware of the dangers or how to protect themselves, and their families, from them. CUJO provides a simple, yet sophisticated, smart firewall that can be easily used and understood by everyone.

Jamie and Nick spoke with VP of Technology of CUJO Smart Internet Security, Robert Beatty, at CES 2016. He explained how CUJO works. It is a plug-and-play device that you plug into your router. There is no configuration required. CUJO will automatically take over from there.

The CUJO team checks to make sure that your computer (and other devices) are not talking to things like virus command and controller centers or phishing websites. For SSL, they check to make sure that no “man in the middle” attacks are happening. They can also check to see if IoT devices are suddenly talking to a website other than their manufacturers.

Once something has been identified as malicious, the team behind CUJO sends a signal to your CUJO device with a specific rule from that device in particular to whatever rogue server is communicating with it. Only that communication is stopped.

Family members who are not tech-savvy can glance at the CUJO device and get a quick idea of how things are going. CUJO’s “eyes” appear to be smiling when everything is good. When CUJO’s “eyes” are round, it means that it is filtering something.

CUJO is available for preorder via the CUJO website. The device is priced at $99.00. It comes with a subscription. The first three months are free. After the free trial is over, the subscription costs $8.99 a month.

Jamie Davis is the host of Health Tech Weekly which can be found at HTWeekly.com. He is a nurse, paramedic, and health journalist.

Nick DiMeo is an audio enginner and show host at F5 Live: Refreshing Technology.