AwoX Wireless Switch Controls Smart Bulbs

One of the great things about smart bulbs is that you can change them to fit your mood or to get the perfect lighting for the task at hand. Sometimes, it can be annoying to have to get out your smart phone in order to turn on or off a smart bulb. AwoX has a solution for this problem. It is a hand held wireless switch that won an innovation award at CES 2016.

Scott spoke with Marketing Manager of AwoX, Cedric Leon, at CES 2016. Cedric showed how the wireless switch works with a variety of AwoX smart bulbs. The wireless switch can communicate wirelessly with the smart bulbs (via either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi). You can use the smart switch (instead of your smart phone) to control your smart bulbs.

The wireless switch works with normal gestures. Click it to turn on or turn off a smart bulb. A side-to-side motion can change the color of the smart bulb. Shake the wireless switch to return the smart bulb to a white light. Create your perfect atmosphere without having to use your smart phone. The AwoX wireless switch will be available sometime in 2016.

Scott Ertz is a software developer and video producer at F5 Live: Refreshing Technology.