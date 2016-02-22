SunPort Demands Solar Anywhere You Are

If the world is ever truly going to embrace renewable energy, it’s going to take a concerted effort. People from all walks of life, living in varied environments, will have to either fully embrace things like solar power, or they’ll have to do everything they can to let others know they support the cause. SunPort is hoping to help consumers do this and more, no matter where electricity is being consumed.

Scott met with Nick Williams, Director of Information Systems at SunPort. Scott took a look at SunPort’s first product, a “smart plug” that users run in between wall outlets and electrical devices. The SunPort plug then tracks how much electricity was used on the outlet and sends that information to SunPort HQ. From there, SunPort purchases solar energy in a matching amount to what the consumer’s individual SunPort plug reported. This allows consumers to pay for solar energy, regardless of their physical location. This creates an energy offset so that, no matter what, SunPort users are supporting the growth and development of a renewable energy source. One SunPort device is expected to retail for $80 including the plug itself and a year’s worth of energy tracking.

Scott Ertz is a software developer and video producer at F5 Live: Refreshing Technology.