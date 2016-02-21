Crosley Turntables at 2016 CES

Scott Ertz interviews Jason Menard, marketing manager at Crosley.

Turntables are making a bit of a comeback along with vinyl record albums.

They discuss Crosley’s latest line of turntables. Previously Crosley was known for its suitcase style of turntables. In response to customer requests, Crosley is now moving into more sophisticated direct drive turntables.

The “C” series currently has 4 turntables in the line. Prices range from $179 to $350 online.