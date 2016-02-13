The CTA and the Changing Trends of CES

The Consumer Technology Association, aka CTA, is the organisation behind the biggest tech event in the world, CES. Starting way back in 1967, it’s been the scene of major new product announcements, including the VCR, CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray and HD TVs. Today’s CES has over 170,000 visitors and nearly 2.5 million square feet of space. Jamie Davis and Todd Aune look to the future with Bronwyn Flores from the CTA, and talk about the changing trends at CES.

Todd Aune bridges the technology gap with the The Elder Divide and Jamie Davis is the host of Health Tech Weekly at HTWeekly.com. He is a nurse, paramedic and health journalist.

