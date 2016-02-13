Best Picks of Day 2 at CES

It’s the end of day 2 at CES 2016 and Jamie Davis, Todd Aune and Todd Cochrane review the sights and sounds of the day. Their picks include:

In&Motion, a smart ski airbag vest for ski racers that detects unavoidable falls and inflates in less that 100 ms to protect the body before impact with the ground.

Seal Shield, for their tablet and smartphone UV sterilizer for hospitals, health centres and other medical environments.

Focalmax and their after-market auto HUD (heads-up display) with GPS navigation and built-in dash cam.

Synology’s new wireless router with advanced parental controls to keep children off the Net when they’re supposed to be asleep!

Note: the prize contests are not valid.

Todd Aune bridges the technology gap with the The Elder Divide, Todd Cochrane is the host of the twice-weekly Geek News Central Podcast at GeekNewsCentral.com and Jamie Davis is the host of Health Tech Weekly at HTWeekly.com. He is a nurse, paramedic and health journalist.

Become a GNC Insider today!