Velodyne LiDar Leads the Way for Autonomous Vehicles

Google cars are autonomous vehicles that drive themselves. If you look at the top of a Google car, you will see technology from Velodyne LiDar. Those little devices use LiDar technology (which is a 3D viewing mechanism). They are key sensors for autonomous driving.

Daniel spoke with President of New Business Development for Velodyne LiDar, Marta Hall, at CES 2016. Marta talked about the new generation of LiDar technology. The devices are a key sensor for not only autonomous driving but also for autonomous intelligence. Marta Hall explained that if you want to be very safe in an autonomous moving vehicle you need a system of safety that has autonomous intelligence. This technology can save lives.

