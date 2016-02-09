AMPY is the World’s First Wearable Motion-Charger

People use their smartphones all day long. This is especially true when a person attends a large conference and needs to conduct interviews, live tweet, or otherwise send along information. One of the problems that people run into is the possibility of running out of “juice” to power their devices. AMPY solves this problem with the world’s first wearable motion-charger.

Scott spoke with Co-Founder of AMPY, Alex Smith, at CES 2016. AMPY is a device that captures the kinetic energy from your motion throughout the day and turns it into power for your phone. The motion you make while walking around or exercising charges up the 1800mAH battery in AMPY. It is a portable charger that charges itself!

It is also possible to charge AMPY from a wall outlet with the use of a micro USB. AMPY can charge whatever devices you want it to (via a USB). One hour of exercise will give you up to 5 hours of extra phone battery life. The device has a form fitting shape. There is an accessory kit that you can use to strap the AMPY device to your arm.

AMPY is priced at $100 and is available through the AMPY website.

Scott Ertz is a software developer and video producer at F5 Live: Refreshing Technology.