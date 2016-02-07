OmniPro has a High-Tech Multitool for Medical Professionals

One of the greatest advantages of modern technology is its ability to often do multiple things. In the past, it was necessary for professionals across a wide range of fields to carry around kits full of different items. Each piece in those kits served one purpose and one purpose only. Fortunately, as technology has become more compact and efficient, it’s become easier to engineer single products that can do multiple tasks.

Jamie stopped by the OmniPro booth and spoke with Dr. William Hasbun, the company’s founder and CEO. Dr. Hasbun demonstrated the new OmniPro multitool for medical professionals. This clever device replicates a number of other devices often used by doctors, nurses, EMT’s, and other practitioners. The OmniPro device is the first ever of its kind. It’s portable and easily rechargeable via micro USB. The device will be available by April of 2016 in the U.S. and it should be available earlier in Europe and Asia. The OmniPro multitool is expected to retail for around $399. It’s a bargain considering it replaces about $1000 worth of other medical gear.

Jamie Davis is the host of Health Tech Weekly which can be found at HTWeekly.com. He is a nurse, paramedic, and health journalist.