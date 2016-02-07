iRig Pro DUO for Recording on the Road

The iRig Pro DUO is the first portable dual channel mixer for recording to smartphones or laptops. Palm-sized, this is perfect for travelling and recording an impromptu jam on the road. Daniel hears more from IK Multimedia‘s Starr.

Powered by AA batteries, USB or DC jack, the iRig Pro DUO has dual XLR / 1/4″ combo inputs, along with a MIDI interface. Output is through two 1/4″ TRS jacks or digitally to smartphone, laptop or PC, whether iOS, Android, Mac or Windows. The DUO includes a plethora of cables, including Lightning and USB cables.

The iRig Pro DUO is available now for around US$200.

Daniel J. Lewis is the host of the award-winning podcast about podcasting, The Audacity to Podcast. Daniel helps others launch and improve their own podcasts for sharing their passions and finding success.

Become a GNC Insider today!