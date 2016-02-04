IK’s iKlip Grip is a Pro Selfie Stick

IK Multimedia‘s iKlip Grip shows the clear difference between a professional monopod and the much maligned selfie stick. IK’s Starr gives Daniel a demo of the Grip and shows why it deserves to be in your travel bag.

The iKlip Grip is a multifunction smartphone video stand that can work as a monopod or trip, can hold smartphones either vertically or horizontally, or can hold any camera with a standard screw mount, such as a GoPro. There’s a complementary Bluetooth shutter remote control.

It’s all very well done; for example, the tripod feet fold up neatly into the handle, and whatever your feelings are about vertical video, it’s great to have that option in case it’s needed.

The iKlip Grip is available now for $69.99. Much better value than that no-name clone selfie stick!

Daniel J. Lewis is the host of the award-winning podcast about podcasting, The Audacity to Podcast. Daniel helps others launch and improve their own podcasts for sharing their passions and finding success.

Become a GNC Insider today!