The Aira Jacket Gives You a Massage On-Demand

At the end of a tough work day, it is not unusual to end up with a tired and aching body. Whether you are lugging around equipment, or hunched over a keyboard, work can cause you to need a massage. AiraWear has the perfect solution to this problem – and you can wear it while you work!

Daniel spoke with Product Manager of TWare,Tan Juan Yuan at CES 2016. TWare is a wearable tech company that creates devices that you can wear on your body. Their first product was a TJacket that inflates, wraps around the body, and gives the wearer a hug. It was designed for autistic children and can help them calm down when they are feeling agitated.

TWare’s newest product is part of a brand called AiraWear. The Aira massage jacket provides massage on-demand. Aira is connected via Bluetooth to a smartphone app. Use the app to control the intensity of the massage. The Aira provides a massage to a person’s shoulders, middle back, and lower back.

The Aira is very quiet and will not be heard at all (unless the room is extremely silent). It has a battery that lasts for 3 hours of intensive usage. The battery can be recharged via a USB port, and extended by using a power bank. The retail price of the Aira massage jacket is $249. Tware will be setting up a crowdfunding campaign for it in early March of 2016.

