LifeFuels Measures Your Drinking

Getting an accurate handle on how much fluid you’re drinking requires an attention to detail that most of us don’t have. LifeFuels smart nutrition bottle could be the solution for those of us who can’t be bothered so Jamie finds out more from Ethan Gill, COO of LifeFuels at CES Unveiled.

At it’s simplest, the LifeFuels bottle can keep track of your fluid intake for you and passes the information on to your smartphone for the record. At the next level, nutritional supplements, such as vitamins, are stored in the lid of the bottle as “FuelPods” and dispensed into the water below. The smartphone app (iOS and Android) can then track the consumption of the. The lid can hold five different FuelPods with over twenty different Pods to choose from vitamins to supplements and water enhancers.

The LifeFuel bottle comes with ten FuelPods for US$199 and the initial order is already sold out. The second drop of bottles is expected towards the end of Q1, so register your interest at www.lifefuels.co if you want one.

Jamie Davis is the host of Health Tech Weekly at HTWeekly.com. He is a nurse, paramedic and health journalist.

