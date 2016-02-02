Datavideo Makes Products That Help People Do Shows

Whether you are just getting into video production and live streaming, or if you are a seasoned professional at it, you are going to need the right gear to help you get the job done. DataVideo is a live production manufacturer that creates products that help people to do shows.

Don spoke with Managing Director of Datavideo Craig Moffat. They discussed two of Datavideo’s multitude of products: The DAC-70 and the NVS- 25.

The DAC-70 is an up/down cross converter. It has been described as a “Swiss army knife” and is their most popular product. It is made of durable aluminum. The DAC-70 converts from one format to the other: from SDI to HDMI or from HDMI to SDI. It can slide into a rack, and a studio can use multiple DAC-70 converters if they need to.

The NVS-25 is a video streaming server/recorder. It lets you stream any video source. It functions as a dedicated server that encodes your video and streams it. Point it towards the URL of wherever you stream at. Turn on the NVS-25, and it will always go to that site. There is also a drop down menu you can put your URL into. It takes ten minutes to set up, and you don’t have to set up more than once if you are always streaming at the same URL. You can attach a USB storage device to the front of the NVS-25 and record your video onto it.

The DAC-70 is available now at the Datavideo website at MSRP $500. The NVS-25 is also available now at the Datavideo website at MSRP $800.

Don Baine is the Gadget Professor and he holds classes at TheGadgetProfessor.com.