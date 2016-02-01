Technology is improving in ways that not only allow for IOT, but also makes it easier for us to talk to our devices and appliances. IBM’s focus for the future is the “Cognitive Era” – a term they’ve coined and a market that they are going after. The overall goal is to improve the natural language understanding in IOT products.

Don and Scott spoke with Aylee H. Nielsen, who is a Social Media Execution Strategist for IBM. She talked about some of the partnerships that IBM has with different companies, including Under Armour, SoftBank, and Cognitoys. Some of the new products from those companies are IBM Watson powered devices.

Don Baine is the Gadget Professor and he holds classes at TheGadgetProfessor.com.

Scott Ertz is a software developer and video producer at F5 Live: Refreshing Technology.