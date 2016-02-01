Altia Systems New PanaCast 2 is Much More than a 4K Webcam

Live-streaming enabled video cameras are everywhere now. They’re in our desktop displays, laptop computers, smartphones, tablets. The list goes on. And while most of these cameras are fine for video chats or conference calls, they don’t have much in the way of features. Also, the video quality produced by these cams is usually described as “good enough.” But what if you want something more?

Daniel met up with Amra from Altia Systems, makers of the new PanaCast 2 4K panoramic video camera. Amra gave some impressive information about this new compact imaging device. It actually uses three different cameras that combine their video streams into one signal that creates a constant, 180-degree panoramic view. All in glorious Ultra HD! PanaCast 2 works in real time and it can be used with any computer just like a USB webcam. Simply plug it in, and you’re ready to go! PanaCast 2 can be used with video conferencing applications like Skype or it can be used in conjunction with Altia Systems’ own live-streaming video platform. The device is available direct from the manufacturer and it carries a retail price of $995.00.

