Lima Turns USB Storage Into Cloud Storage

People store their data on their home computers, laptops, smartphones and external drives. It isn’t always simple to get the data from one device for another, especially if the device or drive isn’t in front of you. Lima has a solution that will let you turn any USB storage into cloud storage.

Daniel spoke with Penelope from Lima at CES 2016. Lima is a small device that lets you turn any USB hard drive into a personal cloud. It is simple to use. Plug your external drive in on one side and your internet router on the other side of Lima. Install the Lima app on your computers, smartphones, and tablets. In about five minutes, you will have your own personal cloud from the storage you have at home. You can access your cloud from anywhere in the world that has access to the internet.

Lima is a plug-and-play device. It supports all external hard drives, and USB 2.0 and 3.0. Lima does not require any subscription fees. Lima is available now for $99 and can be purchased through the Lima website. It comes in several different colors.

Daniel J. Lewis dares you to get started in podcasting with The Audacity to Podcast.