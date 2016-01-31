CES Day 1 Wrap-Up Show

It’s the end of day 1 at CES and Don, Todd and Jamie get together to review the day’s events.

The TPN pick of day comes from Don and is the Panono panoramic camera with no less that 36 cameras built into ball (even if Don can’t say “Panono”). Throw it in the air and it takes a full hi-res sphere of photos.

An honourable mention also goes to the Dog and Bone LockSmart Bluetooth padlock which has some innovative features beyond simply using a smartphone to unlock a padlock.

Don Baine is the Gadget Professor and gives classes at TheGadgetProfessor.com

Todd Cochrane is the host of the twice-weekly Geek News Central Podcast at GeekNewsCentral.com.

Jamie Davis is the host of Health Tech Weekly at HTWeekly.com. He is a nurse, paramedic and health journalist.

Become a GNC Insider Today!