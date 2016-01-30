Ventev Helps You Stay Charged

We all carry around, and rely on, our mobile devices. Will you have enough power to do what you need to do while you are out and about? Ventev has a line of mobile accessories that can ensure you won’t run out of juice.

Marlo and Todd spoke with Scott Franklin, Head of Marketing for Ventev Mobile at CES 2016. Ventev Mobile makes a line of mobile accessories, including back up batteries, wall chargers, car chargers, and a variety of different cables.

The powercell 6000c battery charger with lightning cable is a 6000mAh portable battery with built-in Apple Lightning cable and 1A USB. It has aluminum housing. It features an on/off button, LED battery indicator light, and provides 25 additional hours of talk time. The powercell 600c is priced at $69.99 and is available now.

