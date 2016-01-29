Ziro – World’s First Robotics Kit That You Can Control with Your Hand

Ziro is the world’s first hand gesture controlled robotics kit for everyone. With a few hand gestures, you can make a robot move. Ziro brings the Ironman type of quality, or brings “The Force” to everyone that wants to enjoy it with some really cool robots. This type of technology is great for STEM education.

John Rocha, VP, Marketing at ZeroUI spoke with Jamie Davis and Daniel J. Lewis at CES 2016. The mission for ZeroUI is to remove the barriers between people and technology. They want people to interact with mechanical things and other types of devices in a way that is extremely intuitive. The only way to do that is through hand gestures and other simple ways.

The Ziro kit comes with four actuator modules and one smart glove. The kit enables people to build 3 different robots that they can configure. One is a mars rover robot, another is a humanoid robot, and the third is a robotic dog. A person can use the smart glove to steer the robot in a direction with just the flick of a hand. Pricing for the kit will run about $199. Those that are interested in Ziro can get on a list to be informed when it will become available. It is expected to retail this summer.

