Lowe’s talks about its Iris line at CES

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a quickly growing segment of the tech market with products that can do just about anything, from locking garage doors, turning lights off and on, opening and closing blinds and much more.

Lowe’s has been in this market for a while with Iris, a product line that has multiple devices to help homeowners automate their lives.

What you may not know is that these products can also be utilized to help the elderly and the handicapped. Lowe’s explains how this works, citing an example of a paraplegic who uses these devices to manage her own apartment.

Lowe’s stopped by the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to show off this technology and we stopped by to take a look. You’ll see some of the ones the company thinks are most important for medical and senior care. You can find it all in the video posted below and also visit irisbylowes.com.

Jamie Davis is the host of Health Tech Weekly at HTWeekly.com. He is a nurse, paramedic and health journalist

