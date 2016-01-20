Omron Brings Modern Blood Pressure Monitors to CES

Personal healthcare technology has come a long way over the years. It’s now easier than ever to track vital health information at home. Omron Healthcare is leading the way in this field with its new line of blood pressure monitors.

Todd and Don met with Ranndy Kellogg from Omron. Ranndy showed off his company’s latest high-tech blood pressure monitor prototype. Key features of this device include:

Can be worn continuously and used not just as a blood pressure monitor but also an activity tracker for things like counting steps.

Data collected by the device can be transferred to mobile Android or iOS devices. From there, it can be shared with family members, doctors, and other caretakers.

Monitor uses standard oscillometric technology validated to the same accuracy as all upper arm blood pressure monitors.

Built-in sensor lets users know when blood pressure monitor is in proper position for use.

Single battery charge can last up to 14 days, depending on usage.

The blood pressure monitor seen in the video is a working prototype. Omron will take these devices to production then they will go thru clinical studies and eventual FDA clearance. They’re anticipating the testing and clearance time will take about nine months. Once the monitor is ready, it should retail for around $200.

Don Baine is the Gadget Professor and he holds classes at TheGadgetProfessor.com.

Support our CES Sponsor:

30% off all New GoDaddy Product Orders cjcgnc30

$.99 .com New or Transfer cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com

$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain! Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs

$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with FREE Domain! Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

GoDaddy Promo Codes always save you money, check out our Promo Codes Today