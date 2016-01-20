Cyberlink Refreshes Creativity Software For 2016

For 2016 CyberLink refreshes both its photo editing and video editing products, including PhotoDirector 7, a $79.99 photo editor, and PowerDirector 14, a $99.99 video editor.

CyberLink aims both products at photo and video editors that are looking for software with an intuitive interface that doesn’t require a steep learning curve. CytberLink video editing offers a wide range of downloadable, easy-to-use professional video effects that are difficult to build from scratch.

CyberLink offers individual products and bundles via their website either as downloads or in boxed sets, available now. The individual products and product suites are available at big box retailers, as well as Amazon and at the CyberLink website.

Don Baine is the Gadget Professor and he holds classes at TheGadgetProfessor.com.